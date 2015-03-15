Episode #5

Wanna be the Strongest in the World

Two podcasts in one month? What is this madness?!

This episode we take on the classy Wanna be the Strongest in the World. Yep, the very same fanservice-y wrestling anime. My victims with me are Ink (@AnimatedInk), Patz (@PatzPrime), and Tony (@tondog).

But before that! We covered the beautiful Short Peace from Katsuhiro Otomo. Ink already wrote about it at the Fandom Post, but you can hear all of our ramblings and more on the podcast.

Listen

Show notes:

0:32 - We talk about Short Peace! We LOVED Gambo.

27:58 - We talk about *big sigh* Wanna be the Strongest in the World.

NEVER AGAIN, KORY. NEVER AGAIN. Next time, we're talking about Kick Heart and Bamboo Blade!

